Allianz’s Dublin HQ targeted in overnight attack claimed by pro-Palestinian group

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after the Irish headquarters of Allianz was damaged in an overnight attack early Tuesday morning, which a pro-Palestinian group has since claimed responsibility for.

The damage occurred around 2:50 am at the company’s offices in Elm Park, Dublin.

According to gardaí, several windows were broken, and colourful graffiti was sprayed across the building’s facade.

In a statement, Allianz confirmed that a group of individuals wearing balaclavas and black combat-style clothing attempted to gain entry to the premises.

The attackers reportedly used various tools to break windows and doors, while employees and contractors inside the building took shelter in a secure location and contacted gardaí.

Video footage shared online by the group Palestine Action Éire showed members breaking glass panels and painting “Drop Elbit” on the building’s exterior.

This is a reference to Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons manufacturer.

The activists said their actions were part of a campaign against Allianz’s alleged financial links to Elbit.

“Allianz plc can confirm that it has no commercial relationship of any kind with Elbit Systems,” the company said in a follow-up statement, rejecting claims circulating online.

The insurer added that services remain unaffected and that customer operations are continuing as normal.

Tuesday’s incident mirrors similar acts of vandalism at Allianz offices in other parts of Europe within the last 24 hours.

The attack also comes amid growing pressure on Allianz over its investment practices.

Earlier this year, more than 800 current and former GAA players signed an open letter calling on the sporting body to end its sponsorship deal with the insurer, citing a UN report that linked some of Allianz’s investment holdings to Israeli government bonds.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action Éire said the group intends to “continue to target Allianz” as part of a broader campaign to sever corporate ties with Israeli defence companies.

Allianz said its “first priority” remains the safety and wellbeing of staff.

“We are working closely with employees who were in the building at the time to ensure they receive our full support following what was a frightening ordeal,” the company stated.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to come forward.