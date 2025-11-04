Minister will mark 90 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Spain
IRELAND’S EU Minister Thomas Byrne has begun an official visit to Spain this week to strengthen relations between the nations.

The visit is part of a programme being undertaken by the minister ahead of Ireland taking up the EU presidency next year.

During the visit, Minister Byrne will also mark the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Spain.

“My visit to Spain takes place against the backdrop of our preparations for Ireland’s EU Presidency next year,” he said today,

“Spain has been an invaluable EU partner for Ireland and I look forward to engaging with State Secretary Amparo Valcarce García, on matters relating to security and defence, and with my counterpart, the State Secretary for EU Affairs, Fernando Sampedro. I also look forward to engaging with members of the Spanish parliament at its EU Affairs committee.”

While in Spain, Minister Byrne will address the European Affairs Committee of the Spanish Parliament, to “outline Ireland’s vision and priorities, for the upcoming EU Presidency”, his department confirmed.

Elsewhere he will visit the EU Satellite Centre in Torrejo, where he will receive a briefing on the Centre’s role in supporting EU decision-making through geospatial intelligence.

Minister Byrne will also join Ireland’s Ambassador to Spain in marking 90 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Spain.

“I am delighted to mark 90 years of our diplomatic relations during my visit to Madrid as part of our pre-EU Presidency engagements,” Minister Byrne said.

“Our people are joined together by bonds of history, culture, politics, business, education and a sense of kinship,” he added.

“As we celebrate 90 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Span, our friendship has never been stronger.”

