Irish language arts festival in Manchester

FILM DIRECTORS: Rachel Moriarty and Peter Murphy.

THIS year sees the 15th Manchester Irish Language Arts Festival, taking place between October 22- November 9.

Events will include an Irish language film screening at Home arts centre and cinema, a writing competition, an online poetry event, intensive Irish classes and a pop-up music event.

The festival opens with a screening of Rachel Moriarty and Peter Murphy’s heart-warming comedy Róise and Frank (PG).

Róise is a grieving widow who has given up on life, until she encounters a mysterious stray dog. She soon comes to believe the dog is the reincarnation of her hurling-loving husband Frank.

The film is in Irish, subtitled into English and will be followed by a bilingual Q&A with the film’s directors. Before the event music is being provided by young Comhaltas Ceoltóiri and the event will be attended by the Consul General (North of England), Sarah Mangan, who will officially launch the festival.

