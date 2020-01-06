Irish man in his 50s killed as truck and van collide in Kerry
News

Irish man in his 50s killed as truck and van collide in Kerry

AN IRISH MAN in his 50s has died following a road collision between a truck and a van in Co. Kerry.

He was believed to have been the driver of the van, which collided with a truck on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road shortly after 9am on Monday.

Paramedics rushed to the accident, but the van driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He was reportedly taken to Tralee University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The driver of the truck, also a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which aren't believed to be life threatening.

There were no further reported injuries resulting from the incident.

The road has since been closed so that forensic team can carry out their investigations on the area.

Local diversions have been set up for road users, though traffic is expected to be running as normal from Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information related to the incident, particularly road users with dash cam footage, to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

