Irish Rail introducing measures to stop people sitting in reserved seats

IRISH RAIL are to introduce measures to prevent people from sitting in seats which have been reserved.

Recently there have been a number of complaints that reservations haven't been showing up above pre-booked seats on Irish Rail services.

Passengers have been frustrated at finding others sitting in their reserved seats as a result, according to The Journal.

Issues with the seat displays have been plaguing a number of services to the point that Irish Rail have been on the receiving end of a number of letters and phone calls, and have received widespread criticism for failing to tackle the issue adequately.

However, an Irish Rail spokesperson said a new system is in the works and will look to eradicate errors as much as possible.

"While we have improved reliability of the system significantly, we are in the process of equipping a range of regional stations with new automated access points which will ensure the reservation details are uploaded automatically," said the spokesperson.

"This will happen prior to the start of the journey when the train ID is inputted in the cab, and will mean that there be less human intervention required. We will continue to monitor the system reliability on an ongoing basis."

They added that the company is also introducing "customer service officers" across Intercity services "who can assist customers with seat reservation issues, including advising which seats are reserved, and addressing issues when other customers sit in pre-booked seats".