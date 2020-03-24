All Irish schools to remain closed after 29th March for indefinite period
News

All Irish schools to remain closed after 29th March for indefinite period

THE IRISH Government have today confirmed that they are extending the period in which schools across the country are to remain closed.

On 12 March, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ordered the immediate closure of all schools, colleges and childcare facilities until at least 29 March in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Today it was confirmed that these closures will remain in place until further notice.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh was speaking on Galway Bay FM where he said that the schools will not open after 29 March but there has been no confirmation of when schools are expected to reopen.

Further confirmation regarding potential opening dates are expected today or tomorrow, he added.

Advertisement

Despite the uncertainty, Minister McHugh encouraged all students with state exams to continue to study their hardest, as the Department for Education "really want to make those exams happen".

“I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year. When I say this year, I mean the dates that are defined for this year. That’s what we are working towards.”

Oral and practical examinations have already been cancelled, with all students to receive full marks.

See More: Coronavirus, Ireland, School Closures

Related

Irish doctors quit jobs in Perth to fight virus in Ireland, ask government for help getting home
News 6 minutes ago

Irish doctors quit jobs in Perth to fight virus in Ireland, ask government for help getting home

By: Rachael O'Connor

'We will come through this' - Irish Ambassador's message of support as Britain goes into lockdown
News 3 hours ago

'We will come through this' - Irish Ambassador's message of support as Britain goes into lockdown

By: Fiona Audley

Irish teenagers abusing the elderly by playing 'Covid-19 tag' as they wait outside pharmacy
News 3 hours ago

Irish teenagers abusing the elderly by playing 'Covid-19 tag' as they wait outside pharmacy

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic
News 1 hour ago

Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

By: Harry Brent

Irish trailblazer Percy French honoured on centenary of his death
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Irish trailblazer Percy French honoured on centenary of his death

By: Fiona Audley

Daniel O'Donnell warns fans of scammers impersonating him asking for money to fight coronavirus
News 4 hours ago

Daniel O'Donnell warns fans of scammers impersonating him asking for money to fight coronavirus

By: Rachael O'Connor

RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne tests positive for Covid-19
News 5 hours ago

RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne tests positive for Covid-19

By: Rachael O'Connor

Two more people die, 219 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland
News 6 hours ago

Two more people die, 219 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor