All Irish schools to remain closed after 29th March for indefinite period

THE IRISH Government have today confirmed that they are extending the period in which schools across the country are to remain closed.

On 12 March, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ordered the immediate closure of all schools, colleges and childcare facilities until at least 29 March in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Today it was confirmed that these closures will remain in place until further notice.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh was speaking on Galway Bay FM where he said that the schools will not open after 29 March but there has been no confirmation of when schools are expected to reopen.

Further confirmation regarding potential opening dates are expected today or tomorrow, he added.

Advertisement

Despite the uncertainty, Minister McHugh encouraged all students with state exams to continue to study their hardest, as the Department for Education "really want to make those exams happen".

“I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year. When I say this year, I mean the dates that are defined for this year. That’s what we are working towards.”

Oral and practical examinations have already been cancelled, with all students to receive full marks.