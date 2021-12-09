Have yourself a very merry Christmas with this Irish sherry trifle recipe
Have yourself a very merry Christmas with this Irish sherry trifle recipe

TRIFLE IS the quintessential dessert for anyone seeking an authentic Irish Christmas – but no Irish trifle would be complete without a generous helping of sherry.

A traditional festive favourite throughout Ireland, what makes the classic Irish Sherry Trifle such an enticing prospect is that it’s easy to make and tastes every bit as good as it looks.

This particular version comes from The Celtic Times and is sure to go down well with anyone seeking a sweet treat from the old country.

What you will need:

  • 1 packet trifle sponges (160g)
  • 3 tbsp sweet sherry
  • 1 block raspberry or strawberry jelly/jello (135g) made up to one pint
  • 300g fresh strawberries or raspberries
  • 500ml thick custard
  • 500ml  double or whipping cream, softly whipped
  • A handful flaked almonds, toasted (optional)
  • A large glass dish

How to make it:

  1. Line the bottom of the dish with the trifle sponges.
  2. Sprinkle the sherry over the sponges and leave to soak for five minutes.
  3. Cut the strawberries/raspberries into thick slices.
  4. Lay the fruit evenly over the trifle sponges and press lightly to release the juices.
  5. Pour the liquid jelly/jello mix over the sponges. Place the dish in fridge to set.
  6. Once set, spoon over the custard, creating a thick layer over the jelly/jello.
  7. Add a final thick layer or whipped cream using a spoon or piping bag.
  8. Decorate with strawberry/raspberry slices and/or almonds.

