Have yourself a very merry Christmas with this Irish sherry trifle recipe.

TRIFLE IS the quintessential dessert for anyone seeking an authentic Irish Christmas – but no Irish trifle would be complete without a generous helping of sherry.

A traditional festive favourite throughout Ireland, what makes the classic Irish Sherry Trifle such an enticing prospect is that it’s easy to make and tastes every bit as good as it looks.

This particular version comes from The Celtic Times and is sure to go down well with anyone seeking a sweet treat from the old country.

What you will need:

1 packet trifle sponges (160g)

3 tbsp sweet sherry

1 block raspberry or strawberry jelly/jello (135g) made up to one pint

300g fresh strawberries or raspberries

500ml thick custard

500ml double or whipping cream, softly whipped

A handful flaked almonds, toasted (optional)

A large glass dish

How to make it: