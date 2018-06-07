Irish university, Trinity College, loses ranking in the top 100 list
Irish university, Trinity College, loses ranking in the top 100 list

There are no Irish universities included in the world's top 100 as the country's higher education sector has decreased in global rankings.

The findings of the QS World University Rankings 2019 - an annual publication of rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) a British publisher specialising in education - have found that the quality of Irish universities has plummeted.

Trinity College Dublin, who previously held 88th place fell to 104th best university in the world, marking a worrying trend for other universities on the Emerald Isle.

Linda Doyle, Dean of Research for Trinity College said that with more funding, the Dublin university would be able to thrive and compete better against global counterparts: "While Trinity continues to do world-class research, attract international staff and students, partner with industry, and deliver a strong education, this is no longer enough when better-funded universities internationally are storming ahead."

"Irish universities are sliding because we can’t compete on funding," she added.

Elsewhere in Dublin, Glasnevin's DCU decreased from 391st place to 422nd and Belfield's UCD, Ireland's largest university has dropped from 168th to 193rd place.

Outside the pale, NUI Galway fell from 243rd to 260th and UCC in Cork dropped from 228th to 383rd place.

Speaking of the report conducted by QS, minister for Education Richard Bruton said the rankings "reflected a strong performance overall by Ireland".

