Irishman in intensive care following Christmas Day cliff fall on beach in Australia

AN Irishman is in intensive care after falling from a cliff while on a beach in Sydney on Christmas Day.

Cathal Canavan was celebrating the festive season on Bronte Beach on December 25 when he slipped as he attempted a cliff jump into a sea pool at the popular coastal spot.

The 24-year-old, who is originally from Co. Mayo, was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital where he has undergone live-saving surgery and has been placed into an induced coma.

He is recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit and his family have travelled from Ireland to Australia to be at his bedside.

Following his accident Mr Canavan’s friends launched a fundraiser to support the family with the costs associated with his recovery.

More than €94k has been raised via the fundraising page, which was set up by the “close family and friends of Cathal”, who describe him as “an extremely kind-hearted individual”.

They said the young man, who works as a plumber, is “hardworking”, “fiercely loyal” and “protects those close to him”.

“As many of you already know, Cathal recently experienced a life-threatening fall and is receiving treatment in the ICU in Sydney,” page author Annemarie Kelly said.

“Although a challenging and long road lies ahead, we are hopeful for his full recovery,” she added.

“The funds raised from this page will go towards Cathal's medical care, rehabilitation and will also support his parents Shane and Josie and his brother, Kieran, to ensure that they can stay close by his side in Sydney,” she explained.

Posting an update as the total funds raised passed the €80k mark, the organisers thanked everyone who had contributed so far.

“It is the first weekend after the most expensive time of year for most people but the generosity and support you have shown over the last 48 hours has been overwhelming,” they said.

“To everyone who has donated, shared the message and has kept Cathal and the Canavans in your thoughts and prayers - thank you so much.”

They added: “To Shane, Josie, Kieran and of course Cathal, we hope this fund gives you one less thing to worry about so that you can focus all your energy on being with Cathal and supporting his full recovery.”

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.