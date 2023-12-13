Irishman extradited to Britain to stand trial for firearms charges
Irishman extradited to Britain to stand trial for firearms charges

Liam Byrne was extradited from Spain to Britain (Image: NCA)

AN IRISHMAN has been extradited to Britain to stand trial for alleged firearms offences following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group.

He was escorted from Spain to Britain on Tuesday by a team of officers from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre.

Byrne appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today, where he was remanded into custody.

"The arrest and extradition of Liam Byrne highlights the NCA's ongoing work to target the alleged criminal activities of the Kinahan organised crime group," said Craig Turner, Deputy Director of Investigations at the NCA.

"He will now be remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for January 8, 2024."

Arrest

Byrne was arrested in June whilst eating in a restaurant in the Alcudia area of Mallorca.

He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE on May 26.

The NCA's intelligence-led investigation was supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland.

Byrne was arrested in Mallorca in June while eating in a restaurant with family members just over a week after flying in from Dubai (Image: NCA)

The Agency obtained arrest warrants after messages on encrypted messaging service Encrochat indicated that Byrne was potentially involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

Another suspected member of the crime group, 23-year-old Jack Kavanagh from Tamworth, Staffordshire, remains in custody in Spain awaiting extradition.

Kavanagh was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police on May 30 at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

See More: Kinahan Gang, National Crime Agency

