Son of Kinahan crime gang member is extradited to Britain accused of firearms charges

THE SON of one of the most trusted associates of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group has been extradited to Britain to stand trial for alleged firearms offences following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Jack Kavanagh, from Tamworth, Staffordshire was escorted back to Britain by a team of officers from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre last week.

The 24-year-old — who is the son of Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh — appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link on Friday, October 4, where he was remanded into custody.

Jack Kavanagh was arrested in May 2023 at Malaga Airport by officers from the Spanish National Police as he was transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

He is accused of being involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms after NCA investigators discovered messages on the encrypted messaging platform Encrochat.

'We will not stop'

The latest development follows the extradition of Dublin man Liam Byrne late last year following an NCA investigation.

He was arrested in June 2023 while eating in a restaurant in the Alcudia area of Mallorca, having flown into Palma Airport from Dubai the previous month.

Byrne was extradited from Spain to Britain last December to stand trial for alleged firearms offences.

"Jack Kavanagh is the second associate linked to the Kinahan OCG who has been returned to the UK after thinking he could evade us," said Craig Turner, Deputy Director of Investigations at the NCA.

"Our work to target the alleged criminal activities of the crime group continues.

"Our global reach and ongoing partnership with international law enforcement agencies should act as a warning to anyone who thinks they can go on the run and avoid facing justice — we will not stop until you are back in the UK and behind bars."

Jack Kavanagh will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, November 1.