Irishman jailed in Britain for sexually abusing two young girls more than 25 years ago

AN IRISHMAN has been jailed in Britain for seven years after sexually abusing two young girls in Bedfordshire more than 25 years ago.

Alex Henney was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault of a child after being extradited from Ireland to Britain to face trial.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, March 4.

'Victims showed true courage'

"There is a huge focus in policing to bring to justice anyone involved in violence and abuse against women and girls," said PC Benjamin Robertson, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) unit.

"Henney's victims have shown true courage and strength of character throughout the investigation and I commend their bravery in speaking up.

"This hasn't been easy for either of the victims and their families to deal with."

Henney lived in Luton at the time the abuse was carried out.

He subjected the two girls to multiple sexual assaults between 1995 and 1997.

After a disclosure was made to police in 2018, the PVP unit carried out a thorough investigation, leading to Henney's extradition and trial.

'Horrendous experience'

"Child sexual abuse is a most horrendous experience,” added PC Robertson.

"It not only ruins their young years, but stays with them through into adulthood.

"We will never tolerate this type of crime in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put these perpetrators behind bars.

"If anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago, it is never too late to come forward and tell us.

"We will do everything we can to get justice for you, and we have a number of specially trained officers who are here to support you."