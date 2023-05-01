Irishman killed fighting in Ukraine
News

Irishman killed fighting in Ukraine

A protester outside the Russian Embassy as former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan calls for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador from Ireland (image Leah Farrell / Rolling News.ie)

A MAN from Achill Island has been killed in Ukraine.

Finbar Cafferkey, who was in his 40s, died while fighting Russian forces, his family has told Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Mr Cafferkey is understood to have travelled to the country to assist local forces.

A spokesman for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said the department was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

Mr Cafferkey was killed while battling Russian forces near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, his family confirmed. He was serving as a military volunteer and had previous combat experience in the Syrian conflict. Friends said he was known to be an activist on environmental and human rights issues. Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed his sympathies to his family and said Mr Cafferkey was “obviously a young man of clear principles”. On foot of this, the Russian embassy issued a warning to the Irish government. In a statement headed ‘Embassy of Russia in Ireland’ it said: “Every loss of life is sad and regretful.

“We do not know who Finbar Cafferkey was, except that for whatever reason he was fighting in a foreign land.

“We do not know what his principles were. What we do know, though, is that in a very big way it is the Irish Government and media who bear responsibility for the death of Finbar Cafferkey.

“It has been the Government and media who have been promoting anti-Russian propaganda, distorting the truth about the conflict in Ukraine, misleading people like Finbar Cafferkey.

“Now they face the results of their own efforts,” it said. “We also do not know if Mr Martin’s remarks signify support for the Irish to take part in combat in Ukraine, but we do know that if that is the case, then Ireland would be the direct participant of the conflict with all the ensuing consequences.”

Former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan tweeted that the message from the Russian Embassy was “threatening, intimidating and chilling”.

“These hostile remarks are unacceptable,” he said, adding that it was “beyond time” that the Russian ambassador Yury Filatov and “his crew were asked to leave our country”.

See More: Russia, Russian Embassy, Ukraine War

Related

Russia bans entry to Taoiseach and 51 other Irish representatives
News 5 months ago

Russia bans entry to Taoiseach and 51 other Irish representatives

By: Connell McHugh

23-year-old Irishman killed fighting in Ukraine
News 6 months ago

23-year-old Irishman killed fighting in Ukraine

By: Irish Post

Simon Coveney currently on one-day trip to Ukraine with Lithuanian counterpart
News 7 months ago

Simon Coveney currently on one-day trip to Ukraine with Lithuanian counterpart

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man arrested after female officer punched in face in Derry
News 22 hours ago

Man arrested after female officer punched in face in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Revenue seizes cannabis worth more than €400,000 in Co. Kildare
News 1 day ago

Revenue seizes cannabis worth more than €400,000 in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Preview: Celtic take on Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final
Sport 1 day ago

Preview: Celtic take on Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down man sentenced for attempted child sexual offences
News 1 day ago

Co. Down man sentenced for attempted child sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Acquittal in air crash that killed three Irish doctors
News 2 days ago

Acquittal in air crash that killed three Irish doctors

By: Mal Rogers