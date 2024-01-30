Jacqueline O’Donovan resigns as MD at O’Donovan Waste

WASTE industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan has resigned from her Managing Director role at O’Donovan Waste Disposal and handed over the reins to new owners Sortera.

The Nordic recycling firm bought the London-based business in 2022, but Ms O’Donovan has continued to lead the company in the years that have passed.

Today the business leader confirmed that she is leaving the firm after 36 years at the helm.

Ms O’Donovan became MD at O’Donovan Waste at the age of 19, following the sudden death of her Cork-born father Joe O’Donovan in 1985.

In a statement made today, she confirmed she will finish up at the office at the end of this month, and “move into an exciting new chapter of her career” while leaving “O’Donovan Waste Disposal in the very capable hands of Sortera”.

Ms O’Donovan, who was made an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours last month, said she leaves “knowing that our family business is left in capable hands with quality trained staff all round”.

Mark McCleery, MD of Sortera UK, will take on responsibility for O’Donovan Waste.

“I am excited with what we plan to achieve in 2024 and beyond, with our aim of being the partner of choice in respect of sustainable construction,” he said.

“O’Donovan Waste Disposal is clearly an industry leader and along with the second acquisition of GBN (in mid-2023) we have secured fantastic businesses to build upon.”

Ms O’Donovan will now explore opportunities in “different industries” she confirmed today.

“I am super excited to move into different industries to see what else I can turn my hand to,” she said.

“I have no intention of abandoning the waste industry as it has been my love for 36 years and it has been such a fantastic journey that I have had.

'From £175k turnover back in the 80’s, leaving on a £20m+ high is an amazing achievement from all the family and staff,” she added.

“I will be on the end of a telephone available at any time for the team and the directors and I will be representing Sortera on a small number of industry working groups."

Ms O’Donovan concluded: “I am looking forward to exciting new challenges ahead.

“Receiving my OBE on December 19 was simply the cherry on the cake for me, an amazing high to finish on, as they say in the films - that’s a wrap.”