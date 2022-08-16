Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US FIRST Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House has announced.

The 71-year-old had initially tested negative on Monday during a regular testing session, but developed cold-like symptoms that evening.

She had been holidaying with President Joe Biden in the US state of South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms.

She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the holiday home for at least five days, and will return home after two consecutive negative tests.

Spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said the first lady has had two vaccinations and two booster jabs against the disease.

President Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.