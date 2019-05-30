JK Rowling to release four new Harry Potter stories next month

HARRY POTTER fans the world over will be delighted to hear there’s yet more tales from the world of witchcraft and wizardry on the way.

JK Rowling has announced that she will be releasing four new eBooks next month, offering fans the chance to “delve deeper into the rich history of magic.”

The stories will centre around lessons studied at Hogwarts themselves and are to be based in non-fiction, encompassing all things surrounding the wizarding world.

These lessons include; Defence Against the Dark Arts, Divination, Herbology and Care of Magical Creatures.

A statement published on the Pottermore website said: “Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by JK Rowling) with this new series of eBook shorts.

“In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”

The first two books; ‘A Journey Through Charms And Defence Against The Dark Arts’ and ‘Potions And Herbology’ will be released on June 27.

The other two books are due for release shortly after.

All four have been illustrated by London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

It’s been 22 years (Feel old yet?) since Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone first hit the shelves in 1997 and the books, and films, that followed turned the stories into one of the most popular series of all time.

The adventures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasly and Hermione Granger concluded in 2007 after Rowling released her final book of the series, The Deathly Hallows.

Now, for the first time in over a decade, fans will get to head, broomstick first, back into the weird and wonderful world of Harry Potter, and this time, they’ll feel like a Hogwarts student more than ever before.