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'Devastating’: Hundreds of jobs set to be lost at Ulster University
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'Devastating’: Hundreds of jobs set to be lost at Ulster University

HUNDREDS of jobs are set to be lost at Ulster University.

The university, which employs more than 3,000 staff at its campuses in Belfast, Jordanstown, Coleraine and Derry, has confirmed the loss of up to 450 jobs, although full details of the planned job cuts have yet to be revealed.

In a statement Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said the news was “devastating”.

“The loss of so many jobs at Ulster University is devastating news and our thoughts are with all of the staff affected,” Ms McLaughlin, the SDLP’s Opposition Economy Spokesperson, said,

“This will come as a real shock to staff, students and the wider public,” she added.

“These losses will have a significant impact, particularly at a time when many people are already under financial pressure.

“They will also be felt across the wider economy, with the loss of well-paid jobs that support families and local communities.”

Ms McLaughlin claims the job cuts are “the direct impact of sustained funding pressures across our universities”.

She added: “The SDLP will be urgently seeking a meeting with UU and the Economy Minister to advocate on behalf of staff, and to fully understand the reasons behind these decisions.”

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See More: Job Losses, Sinéad McLaughlin, Ulster University

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