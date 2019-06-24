John Cleese slammed on Twitter over bizarre comments 'mocking' the Irish language

JOHN CLEESE has once again found himself in hot water on Twitter after making misjudged comments about the Irish language.

The British actor and comedian, who faced backlash last month for tweeting that London was "not really an English city any more", sparked fresh controversy this weekend by criticising the Gaelic spelling system.

Cleese, 79, wrote: "I love your use of words! But, seriously, if an Irish 'bh' is a 'v' sound, why don't you write it with a 'v'? Of course, Bernard Shaw pointed out that in English, the word 'Fish' could be spelled G-H-O-T-I".

I love your use of words ! But,seriously, if an Irish 'bh' is a 'v' sound, why don't you write it with a 'v' ? Of course, Bernard Shaw pointed out that in English, the word 'Fish' could be spelled G-H-O-T-I https://t.co/HcUkQRRd1V — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) 23 June 2019

The Monty Python comic had earlier tweeted that Irish names looked like "deliberate attempts to mislead innocent people".

They look like deliberate attempts to mislead innocent people https://t.co/m89bM8Pp8z — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) 23 June 2019

When one user pulled him up on his "Anglocentric" view of language, he added: "True, and I do realise that the Gaelocentric viewpoint is dominant in the rest of the world."

True, and I do realise that the Gaelocentric viewpoint is dominant in the rest of the world https://t.co/6BmopnhJFP — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) 23 June 2019

Hundreds of other users were quick to remind the Fawlty Towers star that the English language is rife with words that make little phonetic sense.

Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham replied: "Why isn't phonetic spelt phonetically?"

Why isn’t phonetic spelt phonetically? — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) 23 June 2019

Irish comedy duo The Rubberbandits wrote: "Because the British tried to eradicate our language through colonization, so we prefer not to further anglicise it by our own volition."

Because the British tried to eradicate our language through colonization, so we prefer not to further anglicise it by our own volition 😫 — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) 23 June 2019

One commenter pointed out that "English pronunciations are absolutely inconsistent", adding: "Also, why are English speakers constantly mocking/giving their hot takes about Irish, often with zero knowledge of the language? You've done enough".

If an english KN is pronounced like an N, why do you write KN? English pronunciations are absolutely inconsistent. Unlike Irish. Also, why are English speakers constantly mocking/giving their hot takes about Irish, often with zero knowledge of the language? You've done enough. https://t.co/ezUTtSPRsK — captain iberia (@luchinlucho) 23 June 2019

And another poked fun at Cleese's hypocrisy with the succinctly genius jab: "Ok Jon Cleez."

Ok Jon Cleez — Ross Of Tralee (@RossMcMahon__) 23 June 2019

*kanseld — Daithí de Faoite (@ahsurewhatever) 23 June 2019