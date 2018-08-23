'Only joking' - Gardaí suggest women have home births during Papal Visit

An Garda Síochána took part in a Q&A with members of the public earlier this evening.

With traffic and public transport restrictions en masse for the Papal visit, people were coming in with worried questions thick and fast.

When asked about the availability of roads en route to maternity hospitals in the city centre, Gardaí informed one Twitter user to have a home birth.

The joker behind the social media account tweeted: "An Garda Síochána are promoting home births in the Dublin areas on Sunday next. There is also a great deal of public transport available also."

#GardaQandA An Garda Siochana are promoting home births in the Dublin areas on Sunday next There is also a great deal of public transport available also. See details https://t.co/9LVnRXxoeE … 1 of 2 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 23, 2018

Shortly after the tweet was posted, the account confirmed they were taking the mick.

The Garda account confirmed: "Only Joking.! Garda bikers and cars available to escort emergency cases into hospitals."