Joy as dog brutally beaten by gang of youths makes incredible recovery

A DOG who was rushed to receive emergency veterinary care last week after being brutally assaulted by a gang of thugs has made an incredible recovery.

The small dog was taken into the care of an animal charity after Gardaí responded to reports of a group of youths beating and kicking the dog in an estate in Limerick, and photographs of the wounded pup led to an outpouring of love and donations by concerned animal lovers across the country.

Image may contain: dog and indoor

Limerick Animal Welfare shared the distressing photograph of the pup, who they have named Emma, alongside her sad story, and helped raise thousands of euro for her care.

Not even two weeks later and Emma is almost unrecognisable after being showered with love, affection and veterinary treatment in her new home, with Limerick Animal Welfare providing almost daily updates of the pup appearing stronger and happier.

She is still under the care of Limerick Animal Welfare for now, but has been reserved and will be going to a loving forever home as soon as she has made a full recovery-- but we reckon LAW will find it hard to give the gorgeous girl up-- and she will definitely miss them, too.

Image may contain: one or more people

While Emma is still recovering from the broken jaw she suffered in the vile attack, she is thriving, running around and playing in the fields, a far cry from the abused dog who was brought into their care at the end of May.

We love a happy ending!

Limerick Animal Welfare works tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals of all sorts, and often provide updates on how their pets are doing.

To find out more, to donate or look into adopting a rescued animal into your home, you can visit the Limerick Animal Welfare Facebook page here.

