Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a fight and Conor McGregor has offered to host it

JUSTIN BIEBER has sensationally challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in the Octagon after ‘calling him out’ on Twitter yesterday.

Stranger still, Conor McGregor was quickly on hand to offer to host the bout.

Bieber had earlier tweeted: “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” before adding that the 56-year-old actor would “never live it down” if he refused to take the fight.

The popstar then tagged Dana White, the head of UFC, in the post, asking if he was willing to put the fight on.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Instead, it was former UFC champion McGregor who answered the call, by tweeting: “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.”

The Irishman, like Bieber, then appeared to goad the Mission Impossible star by saying: “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

So, let’s just pause for a minute and try and digest that:

Justin Bieber, who - let’s be honest - many amongst us probably wouldn’t mind swinging a fist at, wants to fight Tom Cruise, a man famous for keeping himself in excellent physical condition and who regularly performs his own stunts during his action films, inside a cage, with UFC maverick Conor McGregor as the man in the middle of it all?

Yes please!

Cruise didn’t respond to the tweet, but the vast majority of people online seem to believe that he’d easily get the better of the 25-year-old Canadian singer.

One tweeted: “I would pay American currency to watch Tom Cruise beat the s**t out of Justin Bieber.”

McGregor then upped the ante by bizarrely challenging actor Mark Walhberg to a fight.

“I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card. Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back,” he tweeted.

Just add Katie Taylor to the card somewhere and that’s an event I’d walk a mile on broken glass to see!

Madness. Delicious madness.