Ketamine worth more than €300k seized at Dublin Airport

KETAMINE worth more than €300,000 was found in baggage on a flight due to depart Dublin Airport for the US.

Revenue officers seized 5.5kg of ketamine, with an estimated value of over €332,000 following their search on November 7.

The search was undertaken “as part of an intelligence-led operation” a Revenue spokesperson explained.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” they added.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

Investigations are ongoing.