Kevin Bacon reveals he's a huge fan of Irish music - and has even written a song on bodhrán
News

Kevin Bacon reveals he's a huge fan of Irish music - and has even written a song on bodhrán

HOLLYWOOD ACTOR Kevin Bacon has opened up about his newfound passion for Irish music. 

Speaking during an appearance on the Late Late Show in Ireland, the 62-year-old revealed he has even written a song on bodhrán about a giant squid. 

The Footloose star, who performs as one half of The Bacon Brothers alongside his sibling Michael, also extolled the virtues of Irish trad, telling Ryan Tubridy it has "a certain edge that’s hard to put your finger on". 

"It’s got a rocking edge that I find really, really compelling. I’m a percussionist, I play hand drums in my band, and my brother got me a bodhrán a few year ago," Bacon said. 

"I’m not good at it, it’s a real skill that I don’t really have. I wrote a song about a giant squid and once the band got together and started playing it, it ended up having a very Irish feel and I ended up playing bodhrán on that song." 

Advertisement

Bacon also revealed to Tubridy and everyone watching on at home across Ireland that he’s a big fan of The Chieftains. 

Even better still, he’s already planning a visit to Ireland, with Kevin taking up an invite from Tubridy for the Bacon Brothers to appear on the show, once the pandemic is over. 

"That’s sounds great," the actor said. "I’d like to come over and get lessons, frankly. That would be the best idea. Find somebody who is the most badass player and have him sit down with me and take me to school." 

Tubridy had the perfect recommendation for Bacon too. 

"His name is Christy Moore, write his name down and get busy on YouTube,” the Late Late Show host said. 

Advertisement

“He’s a legend here so we’ll try and get the two of you here in a year’s time or thereabouts." 

Any visit would also give Bacon, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, a chance to explore his family’s distant Irish roots. 

See More: Film, Irish Music, Kevin Bacon, Music

Related

Wolfwalkers: Watch the spellbinding new trailer for the Irish animated film that’s earning rave reviews
News 2 hours ago

Wolfwalkers: Watch the spellbinding new trailer for the Irish animated film that’s earning rave reviews

By: Jack Beresford

The story of the Dublin boys who ran away to New York
News 3 hours ago

The story of the Dublin boys who ran away to New York

By: Jack Beresford

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'
News 4 days ago

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Goals galore as Fulham Irish resist spirited Granuaile fightback in the London SHC
Sport 30 minutes ago

Goals galore as Fulham Irish resist spirited Granuaile fightback in the London SHC

By: Ciarán McLoughlin

Finbarrs and Barnabas advance to Intermediate Semis
Sport 40 minutes ago

Finbarrs and Barnabas advance to Intermediate Semis

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Decisive Dowling seals Senior Football league for McDermotts in Warwickshire
Sport 53 minutes ago

Decisive Dowling seals Senior Football league for McDermotts in Warwickshire

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Ronan Keating pays special tribute to Stephen Gately on 11th anniversary of Boyzone singer’s death
News 6 hours ago

Ronan Keating pays special tribute to Stephen Gately on 11th anniversary of Boyzone singer’s death

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin’s famous Christmas lights to return to the Irish capital this year
News 1 day ago

Dublin’s famous Christmas lights to return to the Irish capital this year

By: Jack Beresford