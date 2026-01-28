Kneecap announce new album, Fenian, in response to 'those that tried to silence us'

IRISH hip-hop trio Kneecap have announced their new album will be titled Fenian, adding that it is in response to 'those that tried to silence us'.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that a van that appeared in Belfast last week prompting people to call a 'Fenian Hotline' to 'report Fenian activity' was a campaign to launch the album.

The company behind the creative album launch, The Tenth Man, said the hotline received more than 15,000 calls in the days that followed.

'A considered response'

Details of the album were released by the band today on the same day their new single, Liars Tale, premiered on BBC Radio 1.

The follow-up to 2024's Fine Art comes in the wake of an eventual year for the band, which saw gigs cancelled in the wake of their criticism of Israel during their Coachella set, a response the band branded a 'coordinated smear campaign'.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said their planned appearance at last summer's Glastonbury Festival was not appropriate.

That followed band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known as Mo Chara, being charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 show.

During the subsequent Glastonbury set, the band led chants of 'F*** Keir Starmer' and expressed their solidarity for Palestine.

The case against Mo Chara was dismissed at Woolwich Crown Court last September, however, the British Government appealed the decision.

The appeal was heard at the High Court in London last month, with judgement reserved until a later date.

"They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap 'terrorists', with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself," read a statement from the band today.

"We had all the motivation we needed… this isn't a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.

"Inspired by, and proudly named 'Fenian', who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish.

"Now we're using it to name everyone speaking truth to power.

"After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn't. Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed.

"And KNEECAP is much the same… we haven't gone away.

"The Paddies are back."

Hotline buzzing

Following today's announcement of the new album, Dublin company The Tenth Man revealed they were behind last week's mysterious campaign to launch the album.

The firm claimed the advertised Fenian Hotline received more than 15,000 calls following campaign.

"People followed the van, left voicemails, shared footage and spread the message far beyond the streets it started on," read a statement from the company.

"It even caught up with Gerry Adams. The stunt became impossible to ignore, drawing the attention of the public, the media and the authorities alike.

"As speculation grew and headlines travelled nationally and internationally, one question dominated: who was behind it?

"Now we can say it plainly.

"The Fenian Hotline was created by The Tenth Man, continuing a long-standing creative partnership with @kneecap32, to launch their album Fenian and lead single Liars Tale."

Kneecap's Fenian will be released on April 24, while Liars Tale is out now and available to watch on YouTube by clicking here.