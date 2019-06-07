Krispy Kreme are giving away free doughnuts in Dublin today!
News

Krispy Kreme are giving away free doughnuts in Dublin today!

KRISPY KREME are celebrating National Doughnut Day in style by offering Dubliners the chance to grab yourself a free one.

Their store in Blanchardstown are promoting this fabulous day by handing out a load of delicious original glazed doughnuts, free of charge. Yum.

But there’s a catch, you have to prove that you’re ‘a believer’ by uttering a secret code.

Don't worry though, we’ll tell you what it is. (Just promise to send a box our way the next time you’re in the area.)

To claim your treat, you’ll need to download this barcode, and when you’re in the store, walk up to the counter, and softly whisper in the cashier’s ear “I believe the world is shaped like a doughnut.”

Advertisement

Ok, you probably don’t have to whisper it, but if they’ve got a sense of humour they might just give you a second one!

The whole thing stems from the belief that the universe is doughnut-shaped - a common theory first put forward in the 1980s.

Krispy Kreme however have taken things a step further and are claiming they believe it’s our planet that’s doughnut shaped, not just the universe.

They only want to give their doughnuts to fellow believers - hence the secret code.

So if you’re in Blanchardstown centre, hurry hurry hurry!

Advertisement

See More: Blanchardstown, Doughnuts, Dublin, Free Doughnuts, Krispy Kreme, Krispy Kreme Ireland

Related

Boy, 14, rescued from car boot in Dublin as man arrested for abduction
News 1 month ago

Boy, 14, rescued from car boot in Dublin as man arrested for abduction

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gardaí investigating after mum pushing her baby in buggy 'attacked and dragged into bushes' at Dublin park
News 1 month ago

Gardaí investigating after mum pushing her baby in buggy 'attacked and dragged into bushes' at Dublin park

By: Aidan Lonergan

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman
News 2 months ago

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Belfast Exhibition offers visitors chance to jump on giant photograph of Donald Trump
News 39 minutes ago

Belfast Exhibition offers visitors chance to jump on giant photograph of Donald Trump

By: Jack Beresford

Mick McCarthy wrongly under pressure with Stephen Kenny waiting in wings
Sport 1 hour ago

Mick McCarthy wrongly under pressure with Stephen Kenny waiting in wings

By: Jack Martin

Love Island fans criticise show over lack of screen time for Ireland’s Yewande Biala
News 3 hours ago

Love Island fans criticise show over lack of screen time for Ireland’s Yewande Biala

By: Jack Beresford

Crack cocaine abuse on the rise in Ireland
News 5 hours ago

Crack cocaine abuse on the rise in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

A Luxury resort in the Maldives is looking for people to look after their turtles
News 18 hours ago

A Luxury resort in the Maldives is looking for people to look after their turtles

By: Harry Brent