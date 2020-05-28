Leprechaun whisperer says the mythical Irish fairies ‘don’t have a problem’ with lockdown

IRELAND’S LAST living leprechaun whisperer says the mythical Irish fairies are coping well with lockdown and “don’t have a problem” with the restrictions in place.

Kevin Woods from Carlingford in Co Louth, is a prominent leprechaun advocate and activist with a history of campaigning for leprechaun rights.

In the past, he has successfully lobbied for the mythical Irish fairies to receive EU protection.

He also happens to run a tour business named Last Leprechauns Of Ireland, and considers himself an authority and "custodian" of the iconic Irish sprites.

With Ireland caught up in the current coronavirus global health crisis, Woods sought to reassure the public that Ireland’s leprechauns are doing just fine, during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

According to the leprechaun whisperer, the Irish fairies are doing just fine, even though their numbers have dwindled in recent times

“There were millions of them here in Ireland and they all died apart from 236 of them,” he explained to hosts Ruth Langford and Eamon Holmes.

“I'm really the custodian of them and their lives and I’ve been doing that since I got them a protected species.”

Can't believe they had a leprechaun whisper on This Morning talking about lockdown #WTF #ThisMorning 😂🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/I0dnasleX8 — amy (@amy_13125) May 27, 2020

During the interview, Mr Woods explained that while most people cannot see the leprechauns, he has special powers that mean they appear to him and communicate “through an out of body experience”.

Asked how leprechauns are coping with Ireland’s lockdown restrictions, Mr. Woods confirmed “they don’t have a problem with it”.

While Mr. Woods’ tour business has taken a hit in the past few months, he’s not worried.

“It’s not really business to me, I have enough access to the gold,” he explained.

“I don’t need the business. I do it to tell people the story is true.”

He also sought to assure viewers that his dalliances with the little Irish fairies have not broken any of the government’s lockdown measures.

“Leprechauns are spirits, they manifest themselves to me as leprechauns. I visit them each day, I haven’t broken the restrictions,” he said.

“I communicate with them through an out of body experience, everyone knows what I mean and I can transfer my spirit up there.”

Leprechaun man on This Morning has really cheered me up. You just don't know how much the leprechauns are affected by covid 19 😂 — Zoe (@zoeh94x) May 27, 2020

Unfortunately, not everyone is quite so convinced, with a flood of This Morning viewers taking to Twitter to criticise and question his appearance on the show

One wrote: “Can't believe they had a leprechaun whisper on This Morning talking about lockdown. “

A second commented: “Ruth trying to keep a straight face when your mans talking about ' leprechauns' is killing me.”

A third, meanwhile, said: “You know you've been in the house too long when you're watching an interview of Ireland's last leprechaun whisperer.”