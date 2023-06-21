Life sentence for man who murdered stepdaughter, 5, in Co. Antrim after 'campaign of violence'

A MAN who murdered his five-year-old stepdaughter after subjecting her to a 'campaign of violence' was today handed a life sentence.

Abdul Wahab, 35, must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison before he will be considered for release.

His stepdaughter, Nadia Zofia Kalinowska, died in December 2019 from head and abdominal injuries.

The girl's mother, 29-year-old Aleksandra Wahab, was today sentenced to 11 years after admitting causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

"Nadia's mother and stepfather denied her the future she deserved and while today's result will not bring her back, I hope it can bring some comfort to her remaining family in Poland," said Detective Inspector Gina Quinn.

Brain and liver injuries

Police and paramedics attended the family home in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim in the early hours of Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Nadia was found unconscious and was taken to hospital but sadly passed away a short time later.

The youngster had died as a result of head and abdominal injuries but had also sustained multiple fractures to her skull, ribs, pelvis and collarbone as well as serious injuries to her brain and liver.

At the time of her death, she had more than 70 surface injuries on her body which had been inflicted on various occasions over a six-month period.

Earlier this year, Abdul Wahab pleaded guilty to murder and received an automatic life sentence.

He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 22 years' imprisonment before he will be considered for release and will remain on licence for life.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with Intent and admitted carrying out multiple serious assaults on Nadia between July and December 2019.

He was sentenced to serve eight years for grievous bodily harm with intent for offences occurring in the 24 hours before Nadia's death and 10 years for offences on other occasions between July and December 2019.

Both sentences are to be served concurrently.

Aleksandra Wahab was sentenced to 11 years after admitting causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

Half of her sentence will be served on licence.

She was also sentenced to six years' imprisonment for two counts of causing or allowing Nadia to suffer serious physical harm in the 24 hours preceding her death and eight years' imprisonment for offences on other occasions between July and December 2019.

Both sentences are to be served concurrently.

'Ultimate betrayal'

"Nadia, who was a young and innocent child, had been subjected to a campaign of violence by her stepfather, while her mother ignored the very obvious attacks being carried out on her young daughter," said DCI Quinn.

"They failed to ever seek medical treatment for any of her injuries.

"This was the ultimate betrayal of trust by the two people who should have protected, loved and cared for Nadia."

She added: "My thoughts today are with Nadia's grandmother and extended family in Poland, who have suffered unimaginable heartache and pain.

"The whole community, including teachers and staff at Nadia's school, have been left shaken by this truly distressing case.

"Nadia was a much-loved pupil at St James' Primary School in Newtownabbey.

"This was her safe space; and I'm grateful to the school for their support throughout this investigation."