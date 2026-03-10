Passenger numbers increase by 10 per cent at Dublin Airport

THE number of passengers that travelled through Dublin Airport increased by 10 per cent last month.

Newly released figures show more than 2.3 million passengers travelled through the airport in February,

This marked a 9.7 per cent increase compared with passenger numbers in February 2025.

The airport experienced particularly busy periods around the St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend, mid-term school breaks and Six Nations rugby fixtures, with both inbound and outbound passenger flows “performing strongly” airport operators daa confirmed this week.

“February was another strong month for Dublin Airport, with passenger numbers up almost 10% year-on-year as demand for travel continues to grow,” Dublin Airport Managing Director Gary McLean said.

"The high passenger numbers made it the busiest ever February in Dublin Airport's 86-year history,” he added.

“It was also the 11th consecutive month that Dublin Airport recorded growth in passenger numbers.

“The busiest day was on Sunday, 22, February when a total of 103,739 passengers went through the airport, while the most popular destinations in the month were London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Manchester, London Gatwick and London Stansted.”

The February figures followed a record month in January when passenger numbers were 13.8 per cent higher than the same period the previous year.

The airport claims it expects to see continued growth this month.

"With strong passenger demand and continued investment in the passenger experience across the airport, Dublin Airport is well positioned for what is shaping up to be another busy year for travel,” Mr McLean said.

“Our March numbers will be impacted by the current issues in the Middle East, which has led to the cancellation of around 80 flights over the past seven days, impacting around 30,000 passengers so far.

“Nevertheless, the coming month will be very busy with two more Six Nations games in Dublin, the Cheltenham racing festival, St Patrick's Day week, which attracts visitors from all four corners of the world, the departure of thousands of Irish football fans to the Czech Republic for the upcoming World Cup qualifier and also the Easter period," added McLean.

