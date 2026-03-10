Irish community honoured in special reception hosted by Mayor of Brent

Irish Post Shop
HUNDREDS of members of the Irish community in London were honoured at a special civic event held this month.

The Mayor of Brent, Councillor Ryan Hack, held a Mayor’s Civic Service to thank the “remarkable contribution of the Irish community” in the borough.

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ryan Hack with Peter McGinley and Mark Monagle from the Donegal Asc London (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Hosted with the Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS), more than 250 guests from the Irish community enjoyed the event which celebrated “London’s vibrant Irish community” with music, arts, food and culture.

The last time an Irish civic service was held was in Brent was in 2005, when the first Irish Mayor of Brent, Colum Maloney, held his service.

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ryan Hack with musicians Niall Farrelly, Kathy Walton, Conor MacMahon and Tara McCarthy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The former Mayor was also in attendance for the event held this month, where Mayor Hack celebrated his past year in office.

Mayor Hack, whose roots lie in Donegal and Cork, chose BIAS as his mayoral charity for the year.

Since then, he has helped to raise vital funds to employ a Welfare Advisor at the charity to help tackle poverty and isolation in the community.

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ryan Hack with James and Karen Hough and Jacob Dalton (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Leader of Brent Council, Muhammed Butt, spoke at the event. He said Mayor Hack had “brought the Irish diaspora together” during his term of office.

“I know how the Irish community has made a profound contribution to building this great city, from the pubs, businesses, charities and contractors,” he added.

Colum Moloney, a former Mayor of Brent and a BIAS founding member and Mayor of Brent Cllr Ryan Hack (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The evening saw a £20k cheque presented by the O’Kane family to the Mayor’s Appeal.

Guests enjoyed traditional Irish stew and bacon and cabbage cooked by Mary Masterson, while Eddie O’Kane, founder of O’Kane Irish Foods and YourIrishShop.com, sponsored the event with traditional snacks and drinks, including Nash Red Lemonade and Tayto crisps.

Killian, Lorcan and Daragh O'Kane from O'Kane Irish Foods presented a cheque for £20,000 to BIAS on the night. They are pictured with BIAS Trustees Peter Benson and Mairead Liston, Mayor of Brent Cllr Ryan Hack, Deputy Mayor Cllr Narinder Bajwa and BIAS Director Mike McGing (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

London-based Irish dancing instructor and former world champion, Joe McGeown, led a performance by a troupe from the McCrosbie McGeown Academy of Irish Dance, while multi-instrumentalist Conor MacMahon and his band provided traditional Irish music for the occasion.

Fr Tom Devereux, the parish priest at Sacred Heart Church in Quex Road, Kilburn, addressed the event, where he spoke about the enormous contribution that Irish Catholics have contributed to life in London over many years.

Fr Tom Devereux, Parish Priest, Sacred Heart church, Kilburn (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Margaret Rochford, from the Kerry Association and Rochford Construction Ltd, sent a special poem she wrote for the Mayor Hack, while country music artist Kieran White headlined the night.

Denise Rochford, whose mother Margaret's poem was read out on the night (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Representatives from The Council of Irish Counties London, The Irish Cultural Centre, Donegal London Association, Cork London Association, Roscommon London Association, Longford London Association, Tipperary London Association, McGovern Park, Safe Start Foundation, Katie’s Bar and The Corner House were all in attendance, as well as, wider Irish businesses and corporations.

Mayor Hack took on the role in May 2025, the next Mayor of Brent is due to be elected in May 2026.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event...

LtoR: BIAS Director Mike McGing, Ingrid Connolly, Mahesh Singadia, CEO of the Safe Start Foundation and Rebecca, Colum and Teresa Moloney. Colum is a former Mayor of Brent and a BIAS founding member (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Janet Cummins, Mark Cummins and Colum Moloney, both former Mayors of Brent and Mayor of Brent Cllr Ryan Hack (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Trish Nevin, Ruth Crinnion, Mick Nevin, Imelda Brennan and Marie Albalous (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Guests enjoying the event (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish dancing display (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ryan Hack with Irish dancers Tadhg and Caoimhe Ward, Sophie McMahon and Joe McGeown (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

LtoR: Bernadette Harte, Mary Gorry, Ann McCrohan, Kathy Slevin, Michael Kearney, Gertie Clifford, Christine Gorman, Tom McAsey and Thomas Mahoney (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Dancing into the evening (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

