Irish community honoured in special reception hosted by Mayor of Brent

HUNDREDS of members of the Irish community in London were honoured at a special civic event held this month.

The Mayor of Brent, Councillor Ryan Hack, held a Mayor’s Civic Service to thank the “remarkable contribution of the Irish community” in the borough.

Hosted with the Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS), more than 250 guests from the Irish community enjoyed the event which celebrated “London’s vibrant Irish community” with music, arts, food and culture.

The last time an Irish civic service was held was in Brent was in 2005, when the first Irish Mayor of Brent, Colum Maloney, held his service.

The former Mayor was also in attendance for the event held this month, where Mayor Hack celebrated his past year in office.

Mayor Hack, whose roots lie in Donegal and Cork, chose BIAS as his mayoral charity for the year.

Since then, he has helped to raise vital funds to employ a Welfare Advisor at the charity to help tackle poverty and isolation in the community.

Leader of Brent Council, Muhammed Butt, spoke at the event. He said Mayor Hack had “brought the Irish diaspora together” during his term of office.

“I know how the Irish community has made a profound contribution to building this great city, from the pubs, businesses, charities and contractors,” he added.

The evening saw a £20k cheque presented by the O’Kane family to the Mayor’s Appeal.

Guests enjoyed traditional Irish stew and bacon and cabbage cooked by Mary Masterson, while Eddie O’Kane, founder of O’Kane Irish Foods and YourIrishShop.com, sponsored the event with traditional snacks and drinks, including Nash Red Lemonade and Tayto crisps.

London-based Irish dancing instructor and former world champion, Joe McGeown, led a performance by a troupe from the McCrosbie McGeown Academy of Irish Dance, while multi-instrumentalist Conor MacMahon and his band provided traditional Irish music for the occasion.

Fr Tom Devereux, the parish priest at Sacred Heart Church in Quex Road, Kilburn, addressed the event, where he spoke about the enormous contribution that Irish Catholics have contributed to life in London over many years.

Margaret Rochford, from the Kerry Association and Rochford Construction Ltd, sent a special poem she wrote for the Mayor Hack, while country music artist Kieran White headlined the night.

Representatives from The Council of Irish Counties London, The Irish Cultural Centre, Donegal London Association, Cork London Association, Roscommon London Association, Longford London Association, Tipperary London Association, McGovern Park, Safe Start Foundation, Katie’s Bar and The Corner House were all in attendance, as well as, wider Irish businesses and corporations.

Mayor Hack took on the role in May 2025, the next Mayor of Brent is due to be elected in May 2026.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event...