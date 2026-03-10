Irish Government approves Bill allowing former ministers to give evidence to Omagh Bombing Inquiry

THE Irish Government has approved proposed legislation which will allow former ministers to provide evidence to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan confirmed this week that he has obtained approval for the International Co-operation (Omagh Bombing Inquiry) Bill 2026.

The legislation, which will be published later this week, is designed to allow oral testimony to be taken at Irish courts in support of the Inquiry.

“Its approval is another important step in delivering on the Programme for Government commitment to facilitate and support the Inquiry,” a spokesperson for Mr O’Callaghan’s office said.

“The Government decided last December to approve the priority drafting of the Bill to support its enactment in advance of the Inquiry’s first evidential hearings this year," they added.

First announced in February 2023, the Inquiry is intended to establish the preventability of the Real IRA bombing in August 1998, which killed 29 people and two unborn children, and injured 220 others.

The new Bill provides a legal grounding for the taking of sworn testimony from State bodies and former ministerial office holders before a judge of Ireland's High Court.

“Obtaining Government approval to present this Bill to Dáil Éireann in the coming days is another important milestone in delivering on the Government’s commitment to facilitating and supporting the work of the Omagh Inquiry,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“This legislation relating to oral testimony will add to the suite of measures already implemented,” he explained.

“This includes the Memorandum of Understanding which I signed with the Chairman of the Inquiry last April, relating to the disclosure of Irish State materials, and the Data Protection Regulations that I signed in November to enable the disclosure of sensitive personal data to the Inquiry.

“Our commitment, alongside that of the UK Government, is essential to addressing the enormous impact of Troubles-related violence and the legitimate needs and expectations of victims’ families and survivors who have long searched for truth and accountability.

“Assisting an inquiry established under the law of another sovereign state is legally complex and requires innovative solutions,” the Minister admitted.

“The Bill will provide a robust statutory framework that seeks to maximise the assistance to be provided to the Inquiry to fulfil its terms of reference while also safeguarding, insofar as that is necessary, the essential interests of the State and the rights of witnesses involved.

“The need for any further action to be taken by the Government in the course of, or following the conclusion of the Inquiry, will be kept under review.”

Referring to the extension of the Bill to former ministerial office holders, the Minister said it "provides for the participation of former ministerial office holders subject to the same protections as those afforded to other former office holders such as members of An Garda Síochána and officials".

He added: "Those protections include that any participation is voluntary."

