Two men arrested after stolen car collides with police vehicle

TWO men have been arrested after a car was stolen from a property in Co. Antrim.

Officers were called after a white VW Tiguan was stolen from the drive of a home in Newtownabbey on the evening of Sunday, March 8

“It was reported that shortly after 9pm, entry was gained to a property in the Catherine Court area and a male suspect took the keys of a white VW Tiguan, which he made off from the scene in,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“A second man got into the car with him at the entrance to Catherine Court. The vehicle then made its way onto the Shore Road and entered the M2, heading city-bound.”

The car was later reported to have been seen in the Springfield Road area, where police observed it “travelling at speed” on the Monagh Bypass.

It failed to stop for officers after being signalled to do so and continued along the Falls Road, Glen Crescent, Glen Road and Norglen Gardens before it entered Monagh Link, where it collided with a police vehicle.

“The collision resulted in extensive damage being caused to the police vehicle and two police officers sustained injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time,” the police force confirmed.

“One man aged in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, as well as burglary, failing to stop, remain and report an accident, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs,” they added.

“A second man also aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary, allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“They remain in custody, assisting with police enquiries.”

The PSNI has called on anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information which might assist is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 1671 of 08/03/26.”