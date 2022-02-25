Lock of Michael Collins' hair to be auctioned in Belfast next month

A LOCK of Michael Collins’ hair is set to be auctioned in Belfast next month.

The lock will be just one of many items auctioned from the Irish War of Independence and Militaria, and will go to the lucky bidder on 15 March.

Other pieces of history that are being auctioned include a walking stick that belonged to the Irish hero, a revolver he reputedly held while breaking Eamon De Valera out of Lincoln Prison in 1919, and documents from Collins’ close friend Emmet Dalton.

Those documents include a detailed account of Collins' death at Béal na Bláth in Co. Cork in 1922 and a photograph of the British intelligence agents who were later known as the Cairo Gang.

Bloomfield Auctions managing director Karl Bennett said that he expects significant interest in the auction, which will celebrate the centenary of the events of the War of Independence.

"The first thing we ask, which is probably what most of the public will ask is, ‘How do you know it is Michael Collins’ hair? What is the provenance behind it?’

“It’s important that we’re confident about the provenance that we’re given, that we can stand over that and the vendors can," he told the PA news agency.

He explained that the lock of hair was given to Felix Cronin, who was married to Kitty Kiernan (Collins' former fiancée) and it passed through the family to the current vendor.

"It’s on a little card with Erin go Bragh, and we’re confident that the paper, the handwriting all relates back to that period of time when Collins killed in 1922, 100 years ago this year."

Last year, a walking stick owned by Irish revolutionary and politician Michael Collins went under the hammer for an estimated €3,000-€5,000.