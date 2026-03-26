Lockers introduced across Dublin in cycle safety pilot scheme

CYCLE lockers are being installed across Dublin this month in a bid to make the city a safer place for cyclists.

A pilot project is underway where 40 such lockers will be placed in various locations around the city centre.

Intended for short-term use, the lockers are designed to allow cyclists to securely park their bikes for a few hours while they socialise, shop, dine, or visit city centre attractions.

Dublin City Council is leading the project, with the support of the National Transport Authority.

“I am delighted to launch this innovative pilot of cycle lockers in Dublin City, a practical step forward in building a more active, living and engaged city,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam said.

“We know that one of the biggest barriers to cycling is the simple question of where to leave your bike safely,” he explained.

“This pilot tackles that challenge head on by providing secure, convenient parking in the very places people want to be, whether that is to meet friends, support local businesses, or enjoy everything our city centre has to offer.”

Mayor McAdam added: “If we are serious about creating an active city, we must make cycling easier.

“If we are serious about a living city, we must make it easier for people to spend time here.

“And if we are serious about an engaged city, we must remove the small, everyday obstacles that hold people back from participating fully in city life.

"These cycle lockers may be a small intervention, but they represent a big shift in how we think about mobility, accessibility and the everyday experience of Dublin.”

Alec Dundon, Senior Executive Engineer at the Council’s City Centre Projects, said the project will “let us see how secure short‑term bike parking works in busy urban spaces”.

He added: “This pilot will help us understand where lockers are most effective and how people use them, shaping future cycling infrastructure that is practical, reliable and supports more people to feel confident cycling into the city for short trips.”

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