London Irish music community 'proud to stand tall’ as annual festival returns

MEMBERS of the London Irish music community will bring the best of their culture to the capital this month as the annual Return to London Town (RtLT) festival takes place.

The event, now in its 26th year, will feature scores of musicians, of all generations, who make up what festival Director Karen Ryan describes as a “very buoyant” session scene that currently exists across the city.

There will also be visiting artists taking part too, with no less than 25 musicians heading over to the north London event from Ireland.

“Musicians, singers, dancers and dedicated followers of traditional Irish culture are spread far and wide throughout the sprawling metropolis that is London Town,” Ryan said this week as the countdown to the popular event began.

“Each year, RtLT is a wonderful opportunity to bring these people together in one place over one long weekend,” she explained.

“It is also a chance to showcase Irish traditions and the warmth of our people to the wider community who have also made London their home.

“London’s multicultural landscape offers a window on the world where we can experience the finest in arts, culture and more from just about every nation.

“We are proud to stand tall, celebrating and sharing our own Irish culture and traditions.”

Irish music has been present in the capital for decades, with the waves of Irish emigration that continues to this day fuelling it.

Sessions are particularly connected to the north London areas of Cricklewood and Kilburn, where RtLT is largely based, due to the large Irish community which has settled there over the years.

“The London Irish music community has had a strong presence since the middle of the last century,” Ryan explained.

“Irish emigrants spend time in London, some settling, some passing through – returning home or emigrating elsewhere after a while.

“Those who pass through still feel part of the scene here and often enjoy the chance to ‘Return to London Town’ to reconnect.

“Those who settle, often go on to raise families here, passing on the love of Irish culture and traditions, and proud sense of being Irish to the next generations.”

She added: “The Irish music scene is extremely buoyant here at the moment, with over 40 regular sessions across the city, often bringing people together from different generations.

“Many of these regular sessions are led by young Irish emigrants and young 2nd and 3rd generation Irish musicians – all contributing equally in this wonderful community.

"Music classes for children and adults across the city are attended by more than 400 students.”

And the Irish music scene is not limited to the Irish. Ryan is clear that Irish culture – and the RTLT festival – is open to all.

“You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy Irish culture,” she said.

“We are very proud that a number of regular session players and people attending Irish music classes in London have no Irish family connections, but are captivated by Irish cultural traditions and have chosen to immerse themselves in the music, song, dance and community.”

For 2024 RtLT will feature four days of Irish music, song and dance, with 55 scheduled events across eight spaces at Cricklewood’s historic Crown Hotel, plus six other local venues.

There will be concerts, céilís, workshops, sessions, album launches and a quiz.

For the first time, the event will feature an acoustic music and film screening night at The Kiln Theatre in Kilburn.

That will feature TG4’s London edition of ‘Ceolaireacht’ (Musical Wanderings) which shines a light on some of the history of the Irish community in London.

Some RtLT events are free, others are ticketed, and there is an option to buy an all-weekend ticket – to gain access to every event – for just £45.

"We are very excited to be opening our doors to London’s 26th annual Festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance Return to London Town in a part of London with huge historical links to the Irish diaspora experience in this city – Cricklewood and Kilburn,” Ryan added.

“We look forward to welcoming you all for another great weekend!"