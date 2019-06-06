A Luxury resort in the Maldives is looking for people to look after their turtles

THIS looks turtley awesome!

A luxury resort in the Maldives is offering you the chance to spend an incredible couple of weeks looking after their turtles.

They’re calling it their ‘summer in-turtle-ship’ - which we don’t actually think is all that funny, but who cares? If you have to put up with one or two comedically-lazy turtle-handlers while you’re out there it’s worth it right?

The Coco Palm Dhuni are looking for applicants in August for a two-week stint looking after their animals.

What are your current plans this summer because seriously, this looks better.

You’ll get to stay in a luxury beach villa for a start. You’ll get free meals and soft drinks. You’ll get to feed the turtles and go on rescue missions to help turtles in need. You’ll get to swim in crystal clear blue water, you get to go snorkelling, barbeque on the beach, you get a complimentary sunset cruise … that’s just ridiculous! (Honestly, do this before I do!)

They ask applicants to provide a 2-3 minute video and a 500-word cover letter detailing why they think they’ll be a good fit for the role.

Make sure your video is a little more compelling than this guy's:

Ideally, those with veterinary experience will fare best, but I’m sure those without will be able to have a shell of a good time too.

The turtle rescue centre is the first and only of its kind in the Maldives, so if you’re a people-loving, animal-loving, sun-loving individual looking for a summer experience like no other, get on to them now.

