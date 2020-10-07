Major coronavirus clusters identified in two Irish nursing homes
MAJOR CORONAVIRUS clusters have been identified in two separate nursing homes in Ireland.

In Convoy, east Donegal, thirty cases were identified in both residents and staff at the Brindley Manor Nursing Home.

The nursing home confirmed the news yesterday and said that all family members of residents have been notified of the situation, and a family liaison officer has been appointed to provide regular updates to residents' loved ones.

In a statement, the nursing home said that all residents who have tested positive for the virus are not isolating in their rooms.

"Our Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home," a spokesperson for Brindley Manor said, "and is working closely with Public Health and our Medical Director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus."

The announcement comes following news earlier this week that 31 people had been infected with the virus at a nursing home in County Laois.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise confirmed that 21 residents and ten staff members had tested positive for Covid-19; all family members of residents were contacted and notified of the situation, and a family liaison officer was appointed to engage with relatives of affected residents.

The Director of Nursing at Kilminchy Lodge is leading the care team and is working closely with Public Health officials in order to ensure the containment of the virus, the nursing home said in a statement yesterday.

"We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts and tireless work," a spokesperson for the nursing home said.

"We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by our lead inspector at HIQA."

The spokesperson went on to assure family members of residents that Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home remains fully operational but remains closed to non-essential visitors as part of the Government's Level 3 coronavirus restrictions.

 

