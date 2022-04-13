Man (20s) arrested in Sligo following two killings in recent days
News

A MAN (20s) has been arrested in Sligo after the body of a man in his 50s was found in the town last night.

Gardaí were called to an apartment on Connaughton Road where his body was found with significant injuries.

At around 1.45am, following Garda enquiries, a man aged in his early 20s was arrested in Sligo town on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained under the provision of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Sligo Garda Station.

The discovery of the body comes just days after the killing of another man in his 40s who was found with injuries to his head and torso on Monday.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility of Aidan Moffitt (41), a Fine Gael activist, having met his killer through a dating app before inviting the killer to his home.

They are also investigating if there was a hate-related motive to his murder.

Both victims were single men who lived alone, and had sustained similar injuries.

There are also suspicions that the killers may have attacked a third man in the area which left him with a serious eye injury.

This scene at the apartment on Connaughton Road remains preserved as the Garda Technical Bureau are to conduct technical and forensic examinations.

The man’s body remains at the scene at this time and a post mortem will be carried out later today which will assist in the course of the criminal investigation.

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to make contact.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The killings have prompted Gardaí to reiterate advice to people who are speaking with or intending to meet up with someone they have met online.

The advice includes getting a face picture from the person you intend to meet, engaging in live video calls before meeting, asking for social media accounts and meeting in a public place first.

