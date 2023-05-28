Man, 42, from Lisburn is jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl
News

Man, 42, from Lisburn is jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl

A MAN from Lisburn has been jailed over the sexual abuse of a teenage girl.

Michael Beattie, 42, admitted to the offences, which included six counts of sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 16 and two counts of inciting sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 16.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to four years, with half of his sentence to be served on license.

Beattie, who the Belfast Telegraph reports is a champion horse breeder, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

He will also be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for seven years.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Elaine Murray of the PSNI praised the victim for speaking up.

"Beattie took advantage of this young girl and manipulated her for his own sexual gratifications," said DC Murray.

"We would like to acknowledge the courage this young girl has had to speak up and aide our investigation.

"If you have ever been subjected to any form of sexual abuse or are concerned about someone else, please contact 101 or 999 in cases of emergency.

"We care, we will listen and we will act to keep you and other safe."

