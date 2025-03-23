Man, 50, charged after car rams police vehicles in Belfast, injuring four officers
News

Man, 50, charged after car rams police vehicles in Belfast, injuring four officers

A MAN has been charged after two police vehicles were rammed following a pursuit in Belfast, injuring four officers.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday after a black Audi A4 failed to stop for patrolling officers in the Servia Street area of West Belfast.

A pursuit ensued, during which the Audi was observed weaving onto the wrong side of the road, failing to give way at junctions and driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop in the Upper Springfield Road area, however, the suspect driver reverse rammed the front of a police vehicle.

The Audi then collided with a second police vehicle when attempting to make off.

"Four officers sustained minor injuries, but despite this, they remained on duty, which reflects their resilience during difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people safe," said Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham.

He added: "The two police vehicles were also damaged during the incident and will be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community."

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and taken into custody.

The PSNI revealed later on Saturday that a man had subsequently been charged with driving when unfit through drink or drugs and dangerous driving.

He was also charged with failing to stop for police, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on April 16.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

See More: Belfast

Related

Apartment residents evacuated after arson attack by masked men in Belfast
News 3 hours ago

Apartment residents evacuated after arson attack by masked men in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast man jailed over historic sexual abuse of girl
News 7 hours ago

Belfast man jailed over historic sexual abuse of girl

By: Gerard Donaghy

Unions to gather in Northern Ireland for ‘largest ever’ European labour summit
News 3 days ago

Unions to gather in Northern Ireland for ‘largest ever’ European labour summit

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Irish sporting pioneers who helped shape global sport
Sport 1 day ago

Irish sporting pioneers who helped shape global sport

By: Gerard Cassini

Heathrow fully operational, post mortems begin
News 1 day ago

Heathrow fully operational, post mortems begin

By: Mal Rogers

How the novel Murphy set the stage for Beckett’s bleak genius
Culture 1 day ago

How the novel Murphy set the stage for Beckett’s bleak genius

By: Mal Rogers

Glasgow goes green for St Patrick's Day
News 1 day ago

Glasgow goes green for St Patrick's Day

By: Mal Rogers

We ignore McGregor’s threats to run for office at our peril
Comment 1 day ago

We ignore McGregor’s threats to run for office at our peril

By: James Conor Patterson

IN PICTURES: How the Irish in Nottingham celebrated St Patrick's Day
Community 1 day ago

IN PICTURES: How the Irish in Nottingham celebrated St Patrick's Day

By: Fiona Audley