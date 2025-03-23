Man, 50, charged after car rams police vehicles in Belfast, injuring four officers

A MAN has been charged after two police vehicles were rammed following a pursuit in Belfast, injuring four officers.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday after a black Audi A4 failed to stop for patrolling officers in the Servia Street area of West Belfast.

A pursuit ensued, during which the Audi was observed weaving onto the wrong side of the road, failing to give way at junctions and driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop in the Upper Springfield Road area, however, the suspect driver reverse rammed the front of a police vehicle.

The Audi then collided with a second police vehicle when attempting to make off.

"Four officers sustained minor injuries, but despite this, they remained on duty, which reflects their resilience during difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people safe," said Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham.

He added: "The two police vehicles were also damaged during the incident and will be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community."

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and taken into custody.

The PSNI revealed later on Saturday that a man had subsequently been charged with driving when unfit through drink or drugs and dangerous driving.

He was also charged with failing to stop for police, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on April 16.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.