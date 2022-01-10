Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Tipperary

A MAN in his 70s has died after he was hit by a car in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Gardaí believe the collision occurred on Castle Street in Cahir at around 5.50pm.

The man was a pedestrian and was taken to Cork University Hospital where passed away. The driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the local coroner was notified. A post-mortem is due to take place.

Castle Street in Cahir remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available to them.