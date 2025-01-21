Man airlifted to hospital after serious assault at house in Donegal
TWO men have been left in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Co. Donegal yesterday morning.

Gardaí were called to the incident at a house in Lifford at around 11am, they confirmed in a statement.

“Two men were seriously assaulted at a house at around 10am,” they said.

“One man (aged in his 20s) was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, for treatment of serious injuries.

“The second man (aged in his 60s) was brought by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of less-serious injuries.”

The scene is currently being held for technical examination and Gardaí have urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from Coneyburrow Road, Lifford, between 10am and 11am, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

