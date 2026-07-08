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Man jailed over 'tragic and avoidable' death of colleague in Newry workplace incident
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Man jailed over 'tragic and avoidable' death of colleague in Newry workplace incident

A MAN has been jailed over the 'tragic and avoidable' death of his colleague in a workplace incident in Newry.

Ian McCollum, 52, died after being struck by a telehandler driven by 53-year-old Walter Manley at McKinstry Biomass in January 2022.

Manley pleaded guilty to two offences at a previous hearing and was today sentenced to three years and four months for manslaughter and 12 months for a breach of health and safety.

The sentences will be served concurrently, with half in custody and half on licence.

McKinstry Biomass was also fined £120,000 for breaches of health and safety.

The court heard that on January 24, 2022, Manley had been moving materials with a telehandler at McKinstry's premises at Carnbane Business Park.

However, with the vehicle's bucket obscuring his view, Manley struck Mr McCollum before reversing over him, believing he had driven over a piece of wood.

Mr McCollum was fatally injured and sadly passed away at the scene due to the extent of his injuries.

'Devoted and thoughtful'

In a statement, Mr McCollum's wife and son said that more than four years on, they remain devastated by his loss.

"He was a devoted and thoughtful husband and father whose life revolved around us and his love of farming," they added.

"He loved life and loved us. The future without him will be very difficult."

Senior Public Prosecutor Michael McDaid of the Public Prosecution Service said the case highlighted 'the crucial importance of adhering to health and safety law'.

"Ian McCollum was a much-loved husband and father. His death was tragic and avoidable," he said.

"My thoughts are with Mr McCollum's family today. I want to thank them for their understanding throughout this process.

"We worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and the PSNI to put this case before the court.

"Their detailed and thorough investigation made this prosecution possible, ensuring justice was served for Mr McCollum's family.

"Mr McCollum's family should be planning their future together. Instead, they are mourning. I hope the conclusion of these proceedings brings some comfort to them."

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See More: Newry

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