Man and woman injured by horse on Derry beach
TWO people were injured after being hit by a horse on a beach in Co. Derry.

The incident happened on Benone Strand in Limavady on September 21 at around 10.45am.

“The man and woman received medical treatment at the scene from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Coastguard colleagues before being taken to hospital,” the PSNI's Inspector Jack said.

"The man's injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening,” he explained.

The incident happened at Benone Strand in Limavady

“A 66-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries,” he added.

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to those who witnessed the collision and exactly what happened to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 509 21/09/25,” Insp Jack said.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any mobile or dash-cam footage of this or suspected vehicles that may have been involved.”

