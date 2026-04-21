Man arrested after crossbow fired at police officers

A MAN has been arrested after a crossbow was fired at police officers during a four-hour stand-off.

The 40-year-old was arrested after firing a crossbow at officers and brandishing a sword in Kilkeel, Co. Down on April 19.

Officers were called to the Moorfield Court area at around 9pm that evening where a man in a balaclava was reported to be armed with a crossbow and threatening residents.

When the officers arrived he retreated to a nearby house were a four-hour stand-off began.

Throughout that period local police and specialist armed response crews were threatened with a large sword and targeted with crossbow bolts, the PSNI confirmed in a statement issued last night.

The police force said the bolts “narrowly missed” their officers.

Officers deployed a taser device and baton rounds in order to detain the man and remove him from the house.

“The officers who responded to this incident, both local uniform crews and specialist resources, should be commended for the bravery and professionalism shown in what must have been a frightening situation,” District Commander Superintendent Lynne Corbett said.

“The ability to hold your nerve, remain calm and prioritise the safety of not only the public but also the suspect, in the face of continuous potentially life-threatening attack, is something that should not be underestimated.”

She added: “The arrested man received appropriate medical review following the incident and will now be questioned on suspicion of a number of extremely serious offences including attempted murder, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.”

The police force has urged any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“I would also like to express my thanks to local residents for the co-operation shown whilst we worked to bring the situation to a safe conclusion, and I am appealing to anyone in the local area with information that could assist the police investigation to please get in touch with us,” Supt Corbett said.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV, door-bell or any other footage in the area. Please call 101, quoting reference 1550 19/04/26 or submit info online."

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