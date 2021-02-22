Man arrested after €250,000 worth of cannabis found in Monaghan home
News

Man arrested after €250,000 worth of cannabis found in Monaghan home

Over 300 plants were discovered growing in the Monaghan home, with an estimated street value of 250,000. The man has been arrested and detained for questioning in connection with the discovery. (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has been arrested after Gardaí seized cannabis plants thought to be worth over €250,000 following a search of a house in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on Saturday.

Arriving at the property shortly after 11.30pm, gardaí discovered a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants – with an estimated street value of over €250,000.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the discovery and is being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation is active and ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Over 300 plants were discovered growing in the Monaghan home, with an estimated street value of 250,000. The man has been arrested and detained for questioning in connection with the discovery. (Image: An Garda Síochána)
Advertisement

In 2016, two men were found with a similar quantity of cannabis (worth €250,000) and were sentenced to two years and sixteen months, respectively.

The sentences were relatively lenient given that under current laws, anyone found to be in possession of over €13k worth of drugs is, if convicted, liable to face a minimum term of 10 years in prison.

Stricter punishments are meted out to serious drug offenders under Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

However,an investigation by The Journal found that in 2018, only one person was given a sentence exceeding the ten year minimum that is stipulated in the guidelines.

See More: Cannabis, Gardai, Monaghan

Related

Motorist arrested after suspicious gardaí saw him playing drums on steering wheel
News 4 hours ago

Motorist arrested after suspicious gardaí saw him playing drums on steering wheel

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí catch man driving tractor under influence of cannabis and cocaine
News 6 days ago

Gardaí catch man driving tractor under influence of cannabis and cocaine

By: Rachael O'Connor

Medical cannabis users in Ireland no longer required to go abroad for prescriptions
News 2 months ago

Medical cannabis users in Ireland no longer required to go abroad for prescriptions

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Donald Trump 'offered Kim Jong-un a ride home on Air Force One'
News 2 hours ago

Donald Trump 'offered Kim Jong-un a ride home on Air Force One'

By: Michael Murphy

Irish whiskey gift set to be sold at auction has eye-watering starting price of $2 million
News 3 hours ago

Irish whiskey gift set to be sold at auction has eye-watering starting price of $2 million

By: Rachael O'Connor

What is a Zero-Covid strategy and should Ireland adopt it?
News 3 hours ago

What is a Zero-Covid strategy and should Ireland adopt it?

By: Harry Brent

Tommy Tiernan told by wife he’s ‘not kissing anybody’ on screen
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Tommy Tiernan told by wife he’s ‘not kissing anybody’ on screen

By: Michael Murphy

Boeing 777s grounded around the world after dramatic mid-flight engine failure
News 5 hours ago

Boeing 777s grounded around the world after dramatic mid-flight engine failure

By: Michael Murphy