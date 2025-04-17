Man arrested after police smell cannabis in car pulled over for speeding
News

Man arrested after police smell cannabis in car pulled over for speeding

A MAN has been arrested after police officers smelt cannabis in the car he was driving when pulled over for speeding.

Officers spotted the car speeding in a 30mph zone during a road safety operation in Derry yesterday afternoon (April 16).

“Shortly after 9pm on Wednesday evening, a car was detected speeding in a 30mph zone on the Springtown Road by officers from the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team,” the PSNI confirmed.

“The officers were conducting Operation Lifesaver patrols in the area, which focuses on speed.”

They added: “The car was pulled over and, after speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

The drugs seized in the Springtown Road search and arrest

“A search was conducted and a quantity of suspected cannabis along with drug paraphernalia was recovered.”

Officers used a drug-driving detection kit to test the driver which showed a positive reading for cannabis.

The driver, a man aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving with excess speed, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He remains in custody, the force confirmed this morning.

“This drug-related detection was made by officers who were conducting a road safety operation,” The PSNI’s Sergeant Moore said.

“We know that drugs is an issue of concern in the community and we are working hard to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity and who bring nothing but harm to the most vulnerable within our communities,” he added.

“We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101 or submit a report online.”

See More: Arrest, Cannabis, Derry, PSNI, Speeding

