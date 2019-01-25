Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on pensioner in Irish hospital

A MAN has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault on a pensioner in an Irish hospital.

The incident involving the woman, aged in her 80s, is alleged to have taken place in a hospital in the Dublin area on December 26.

The man, aged in his late 40s, is believed to be a hospital worker.

RTÉ News reports that he is not a member of medical staff and has been suspended from duty.

He was arrested on Thursday and was detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Sun: “Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman at a hospital in the Dublin area on December 26, 2018.

“As part of the investigation a man in his late 40s was arrested yesterday, January 24, 2019.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Owing to the nature of the investigation no further information is available at this time.”