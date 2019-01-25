Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on pensioner in Irish hospital
News

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on pensioner in Irish hospital

(Image: iStock)

A MAN has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault on a pensioner in an Irish hospital.

The incident involving the woman, aged in her 80s, is alleged to have taken place in a hospital in the Dublin area on December 26.

The man, aged in his late 40s, is believed to be a hospital worker.

RTÉ News reports that he is not a member of medical staff and has been suspended from duty.

He was arrested on Thursday and was detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Sun: “Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman at a hospital in the Dublin area on December 26, 2018.

“As part of the investigation a man in his late 40s was arrested yesterday, January 24, 2019.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Owing to the nature of the investigation no further information is available at this time.”

See More: Dublin

Related

Elderly Irish woman, 81, finally finds her 103-year-old mother after decades of searching
News 1 day ago

Elderly Irish woman, 81, finally finds her 103-year-old mother after decades of searching

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gardaí call for respect after images of fatal Dublin collision are shared online
News 1 day ago

Gardaí call for respect after images of fatal Dublin collision are shared online

By: Gerard Donaghy

Parents warned to be vigilant after 'attempted abduction' of child outside Dublin tennis club
News 2 days ago

Parents warned to be vigilant after 'attempted abduction' of child outside Dublin tennis club

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby
News 58 minutes ago

Shocking footage shows drink driver narrowly missing father and baby

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irishman Doherty prevents Wolves FA Cup upset as late equaliser breaks Shrewsbury hearts
Sport 2 hours ago

Irishman Doherty prevents Wolves FA Cup upset as late equaliser breaks Shrewsbury hearts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Hibs reportedly suspend manager Neil Lennon after ‘heated’ team meeting
Sport 8 hours ago

Hibs reportedly suspend manager Neil Lennon after ‘heated’ team meeting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mock wall to be built on Irish border today during Brexit protest
News 9 hours ago

Mock wall to be built on Irish border today during Brexit protest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?
Sport 20 hours ago

Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?

By: Gerard Donaghy