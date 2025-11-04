Funeral details confirmed following death of Irish human rights campaigner Sr Stan Kennedy

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has led the tributes following the death of campaigner Sister Stanislaus Kennedy.

Known affectionately as Sr Stan to many, the 86-year-old nun, who was a member of the of the Religious Sister of Charity order, devoted her life to advocating for the marginalised and the poor in Ireland.

In the 1980s, she founded what’s now called Focus Ireland following her research into the needs of women experiencing homelessness in Dublin.

Born Treasa Kennedy in 1939 near Lios Póil on the Dingle Peninsula in Co. Kerry, she died yesterday morning (November 3) at St Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown, Dublin following a period of illness.

“It is with the deepest sense of sadness that so many will have learnt of the death of Sr Stanislaus Kennedy,” President Higgins said in a statement issued following her death.

“I will always associate her with 1974, when in Kilkenny with my colleague the late Séamus Ó Cinnéide and others, they read papers on poverty in Ireland, described in the media as ‘the discovery of poverty in Ireland’,” he added.

“Sister Stan, as she was so affectionately known, was a deeply committed campaigner for the vulnerable and marginalised in our society, and a fearless advocate for human rights and equality,” he explained.

“Telling the truth of inequality required a woman of immense courage and vision. She was that.

“I had the privilege of meeting with her on many occasions over the years.

“On each occasion, she demonstrated the generosity of spirit, integrity and immense strength of character that defined her life’s work.

“She will be greatly missed as an iconic figure on social justice and care.”

Dublin City Council have opened a book of condolences for Sister Stan at the Mansion House today, where mourners can pay tribute to the campaigner.

Sr Stan is predeceased by her parents Bridget and Tadgh Kennedy and her sisters Mary and Kathleen.

Her funeral Mass will take palce at 1pm on Friday, November 7, at The Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook with burial afterwards in the nearby Sisters of Charity Community Cemetery.