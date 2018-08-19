Man arrested over Donegal crash that left two dead and three injured
News

Man arrested over Donegal crash that left two dead and three injured

A MAN has been arrested in connection with an incident where a car crashed into a wall in Donegal early this morning, killing two and leaving three injured.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the crash in Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, which happened at around 3.25am this morning.

The man presented himself to gardaí and is currently being detained at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, died when the blue Peugeot 306 car they were travelling in hit a wall.

Three others were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, one of which, a woman in her 20s, is in a critical condition.

Gardaí are investigating the crash and the road is currently closed.

