Two dead and three seriously injured in early morning crash

TWO young people have been killed and three others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in hit a wall early this morning.

A man and a woman in their 20's died in the incident at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25am this morning.

Their bodies have been removed to Sligo General Hospital.

Five people were travelling in the car and another woman, also aged in her 20s, is in critical condition.

Two other men, aged mid 20s, suffered serious injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene.